First Lady welcomes baby of the year 2021 with gifts

The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on Friday, welcomed baby Aliyu Adamu Abubakar, the first baby of the year 2021, born at 12 a.m. at Karu Primary Healthcare Centre, FCT, Abuja.

The baby was born into the family of Mr and Mrs Adamu Abubakar, an indigene of Biu Local Government Area of Borno.

The president’s wife, who arrived at the Karu healthcare centre at about 2.30 p.m. on Friday, urged pregnant women t o always go for ante-natal care for safe delivery.

She advised couples to embrace child spacing methods to ensure healthy mothers and babies.

Responding, the parents of the baby of the year, expressed gratitude to the first lady for visiting them and for the kind gesture.

The Head of Karu Primary Healthcare Centre, Dr Akila Udoji, who also thanked the first lady for the visit, said the medical facility required additional manpower to take care of the number of patients that visit it. The head said there was an increase in the number of patients who go to the hospital, especially from neighbouring communities. (NAN)