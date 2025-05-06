First Lady urges states to tackle drug abuse with community-based interventions

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has called on state governments to adopt and institutionalise community-based interventions to address the growing scourge of substance abuse

By Ibironke Ariyo

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has called on state governments to adopt and institutionalise community-based interventions to address the growing scourge of substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking, especially at the grassroots level.

She made the call at a training workshop organised by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for the Nigeria Governors’ Spouses Forum (NGSF) on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mrs Tinubu emphasised that this approach aligned with the goals of the National Drug Control Master Plan (NDCMP).

Represented by the wife of the Deputy Senate President, Hajiya Laila Barau, the first lady commended both the NDLEA and the NGSF for organising the initiative aimed at strengthening grassroots responses to drug abuse across the country.

She specifically lauded the NDLEA Chairman, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd.), and his team “for courageously confronting the fight against illicit drug abuse and trafficking in the country.”

“This training could not have come at a better time. Statistics and daily experiences reveal that drugs have infiltrated every nook and cranny of our communities,” she said.

“As a nation, we are facing a growing crisis that threatens the very core of our society—the health, safety, and future of our children.

“The rising tide of substance abuse among adolescents demands a coordinated, community-driven response that integrates enforcement, education, family support, and sustained intervention.”

The first lady stressed the importance of collaboration and urged participants to utilise the training to acquire the necessary knowledge, tools, and skills to develop viable, evidence-based solutions.

She highlighted the role of early intervention, holistic treatment, and the need to support marginalised and vulnerable populations.

“Let us bear in mind that as state first ladies, you owe our people the duty to lead by example, to bear their burden, and share in their pain as we confront this societal menace together,” she added.

Mrs Tinubu encouraged the adoption of prevention initiatives, community reintegration support systems, and continued advocacy for those affected by addiction.

“Together, we can change the narrative, restore dignity to our communities, and ensure a healthier, safer future for all Nigerians.”

In his welcome address, NDLEA Chairman Marwa, highlighted the growing impact of drug abuse, noting that the crisis was obstructing societal progress and must be urgently addressed.

“Regrettably, Nigeria is not immune to this scourge. Research and experience reveal a grim reality,” he said.

“The magnitude of the crisis threatens our national aspiration to improve the health and security of our people, as enshrined in the National Drug Control Master Plan 2021–2025.”

Marwa, who emphasised the importance of inclusive, community-centred strategies in tackling the drug crisis, noted that the burden was most keenly felt at the grassroots.

“This capacity-building event may seem like a small step, but it is in the right direction.

“We must strive for indigenous, pragmatic solutions that address the real human toll of drug abuse, not just the statistics and headlines”.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)