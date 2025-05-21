First Lady urges Nigerians to embrace cultural diversity, promote unity

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has urged Nigerians to embrace their cultural diversity and promote unity and respect within the diverse nation.

The first lady made the call in her message on Wednesday in commemoration

By Celine-Damilola Oyewole

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has urged Nigerians to embrace their cultural diversity and promote unity and respect within the diverse nation.

The first lady made the call in her message on Wednesday in commemoration of the 2025 World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development.

“The World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development, highlights the profound strength that lies our differences and the shared humanity that connects us all.

”There is indeed strength and unity in diversity.

“Nigeria for example is blessed with over 250 ethnic groups, each speaking a different language, but it is through our dialogue, our interactions, and our mutual respect that we find true identity and unity.

“On this day, I encourage every Nigerian to celebrate our cultural richness, to listen with empathy, and to lead with understanding.

“Let us embrace this journey together and shape a brighter future for Nigeria and the world,” Mrs Tinubu said.

NAN reports that the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development is celebrated every year on May 21, to raise awareness on the role of Culture in sustainable socio-economic growth and development. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)