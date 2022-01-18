First Lady unveils APC Progressives Women Academy Mobile App

Nigeria`s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, on Tuesday unveiled a mobile application for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Progressives Women Academy.



Mrs Buhari performed the unveiling at the 2022 APC National Progressives Women Conference in Abuja.



She expressed optimism that the academy will assist in providing a requisite knowledge for women to thrive in their various choosing careers.



“ To all leaders and members of our great party, the APC, this is a landmark achievement.



“This will go down in history as a major turning point in our efforts to establish APC as a unique party with utmost dedication to the empowerment of women in Nigeria’’ she said.



Stella Okotete, a member of the APC Convention Planning Committee, said, the party had created young progressive women academy with the aim of empowering 20 million women across the country.



“ Vision of the APC Progressives Women Academy is to train 20 million women across Nigeria and boost their careers, businesses and political ambitions’’ she said (NAN)

