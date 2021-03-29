First Lady to draw curtain on Principals’ Cup

Nigeria’s First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari, is expected to grace the grand finale of the revived National Principals’ Cup holding at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday.

Dr Ademola Are, Director of Grassroots Sports, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports , disclosed this a statement on Sunday Abuja.

He said the First Lady has been invited as the Special Guest of at the ceremony to the competition.

He said the Minister of Youth and Sports , Mr Sunday Dare, also attend the event the morning proceeding to Lagos to watch the Super Eagles AFCON qualifier against Lesotho at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere.

“The Principals Cup, which was revived by the Minister after the doldrums, kicked off on Feb. 26 with a ceremonial football match between Government College, Kaduna and Igbobi College, Lagos.

“To add colour to the finals, the First Lady Hajia Aisha Muhammadu Buhari is expected to grace the finals as Special Guest of ,  “Are said.

The competition, which is aimed at and grooming young talents in , started at the state level, culminating in the zonal finals from where the finalists emerged.

The three-day finals in Abuja have 24 table tennis players, 144 athletes and six football teams slugging it out for honours from Sunday to Tuesday. (NAN)

