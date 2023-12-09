First Lady Tinubu celebrates Sen. Akpabio on birthday

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, on Saturday celebrated the President of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, on his 61st birthday.

The first lady while speaking during a grand reception to mark Akpabio’s 61st birthday at the International Stadium Uyo, described him as an extraordinary democrat.

She prayed for Akpabio and commended him for the quality impact he has made in the lives of the people of Akwa Ibom as a governor as now as president of the Senate.

“This event is not just a birthday celebration but an occasion to reflect on Akpabio’s contributions to the growth of democracy and his developmental strides while serving as the governor of Akwa Ibom.

“Under his leadership, Akwa Ibom state witnessed improved infrastructure and human capital development. He has also displayed exemplary leadership as Senate President.”

The first lady further described Akpabio as a man of integrity that is committed to good governance and accountability.

She also disclosed that she will soon start giving old women across the nation N100,000 each through her National Programme of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI).

She said 250 aged women in each state across the nation would benefit from the financial support through the RHI.

She also pleaded with the wife’s of governors, especially those who are not with the APC, to support her mission in spite of political differences in order for good governance to get to everyone.

The Senate president, however, thanked the first lady for gracing the occasion.

He also pledged his loyalty to the present administration under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.(NAN)

By Celine-Damilola Oyewole

