First Lady, TETfund to roll out interventions in tertiary institutions

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu says her Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) is partnering with Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund) to roll out developmental interventions in tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

Mrs Tinubu revealed this on Wednesday in the State House, Abuja, during a quarterly meeting with the Wives of Governors from the 36 states.

She said the intervention which was the initiative of the Executive Secretary of TETfund, Sonny Echono would ameliorate the challenges in the tertiary institutions.

According to Mrs Tinubu, the interventions would include scholarship support for students and development of social amenities, among others.

She added that the interventions would help in relieving hardship on students and promote good learning environment that can meet with international standard.

The first lady urged the wives of governors who are also the RHI state coordinators to ensure that the free gifts from the initiative get to the people in their different states.

“For scholarship donations, we want everybody to give us one tertiary institution; it could be state-owned or federal-owned, just mention the improvement you want to see there.

“The TETfund intervention is to support us in our various tertiary institutions; they are looking at infrastructural improvement, scholarship donations and equipment of ICT facility in our tertiary institutions.

“Therefore, we want you to nominate one institution to start with,’’ she said.

Mrs Tinubu also pleaded with the wives of governors to ensure that the free gifts that the RHI was giving to Nigerians reached the targeted people, especially those in the rural areas of the country. (NAN)

By Celine-Damilola Oyewole