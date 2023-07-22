First lady tasks youths on nation-building

By Celine-Damilola Oyewole

The First lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has admonished youths across the country to be diligent and rise to take their place in rebuilding the nation.

She gave the charge at the National Convention of the Youth Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) in Abuja.

The event was themed: The role of Christian youths in national building.

The First lady, who was represented at the occasion by the Wife of the Chief of Staff to the President, Salamotu Gbajabiamila, said the quantum of challenges confronting Nigeria notwithstanding, the country would reach its full potentials.

She encouraged the youth to emulate and imbibe strong virtues such as courage, integrity, humility and obedience to God as exhibited by biblical characters who shaped the course of history.

“There is no doubt that youths have a huge role to play both in the body of Christ and in the nation as a whole.

“There are examples in the scripture of young men and women such as Joseph, Gideon, David, Debora, Esther, Jeremiah, Timothy and Elisha who demonstrated their love and were used greatly for God and their nation.

“We must always strive to be obedient to God’s commandments and this must be evident in our behaviours and relationship to others; above all, we must love one another according to 1st John 4:12.’’

Her charge to the youths also resonated in the sermon by the General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor W.F. Kumuyi, who also tasked youths to confront the giants currently facing the nation.

While raising posers on who has the responsibility to save and redeem the nation, he harped on the need for youths to first confront lawlessness and corruption, to rise above false realities.

He said this would help the youth to become fit and usable for the task at hand, especially for those aspiring to become leaders in different spheres of life.

Earlier, the National Chairman of YOWICA, Amb. Belusochukwu Enwere, called on youths across the country to imbibe the spirit of determination, discipline, and dedication to secure their future.

He announced the decision of the body to establish a special youth development centre – Nigerian Christian Youth Resources Centre – geared towards addressing challenges of Christian youths.

“This centre is expected to provide skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development. Retreat sports and recreational facilities that will also serve as a centre to help the needy youths, income generation for the maintenance of the centre.”

Shortly before her investiture as the Grand Patroness of YOWICAN, the first lady unveiled the national uniform of the body.

Other awardees are former President Goodluck Jonathan, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, Rev. Mother Esther Ajayi, among others. (NAN)

