First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu Donates N100m to Victims of Dikko Tanker Explosion

The Wife of the President, Sen.Oluremi Tinubu has donated N100 Million to the victims of Dikko tanker explosion.

The Wife of the President, who was accompanied by the Wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Kashim Shetima made the donation at the Government House Minna during a private visit to commiserate with the State over the recent tanker explosion in Diko and other disasters that occurred in the State.

She said the donation is to complement what the State government is doing to bring succour to the victims of the disaster.

The Wife of the President commiserated with the Government and the people of Niger State over the disaster and prayed that such will not reoccur again in the Country .

She applauded farmer Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago for his developmental strides, especially in Agriculture, adding that he is indeed a son after her his father; the President’s heart.

In his remarks, the farmer Governor, Umaru Bago appreciated the Wife of the President, who he calls his mother for the visit and also the cash donation.

He said her visit speaks volumes in consolidating the existing relationship with the State and the Renewed Hope agenda.

Earlier, the Etsu Nupe and Chairman Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers who spoke on behalf of the 8 Emirate Councils in the State appreciated the Wife of the President for all she has been doing.

He urged her to extend her support to the State, especially in terms of Agriculture to complement the efforts of both the the Federal and State governments.

The Wife of the President and her entourage accompanied by the Wife of the Niger State Governor, Hajiya Fatima Umaru Bago were earlier at the uphill residences of the two former Nigeria leaders, Generals Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar whom she described as Petrarchs in the Country.

Generals Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and Abdulsalami Alhaji Abubakar appreciated the efforts of the wife of the President Senator Oluremi Tinubu especially as they affect Orphans,women,children,Youths and the elderly.