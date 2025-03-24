 First Lady seeks collective commitment, investment to end TB

By Celine-Damilola Oyewole

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has called for collective commitment and investmentmen in ending the deadly Tuberculosis (TB) disease.

Tinubu, who is the National and Global Stop TB Champion, made the call in her message on Monday on the occasion of the 2025 TB Day with theme: “Yes! We Can End TB: Commit, Invest, Deliver”.

The first lady called on stakeholders to invest towards free treatment for TB patients in order to save lives.

She said that TB treatment in Nigeria was free.

”I urge you to approach any hospital for free tests and treatments.

”The TB menace can be conquered in Nigeria and globally if necessary actions are taken towards combating it.

“Today, I join the global community in reaffirming our commitment to ending one of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases, TB.

“Tuberculosis is curable, and early treatment saves lives,” she said.

The first lady urged those who have persistent coughs which have lasted more than two weeks, unexplained weight loss, night sweats, or fever, to visit the nearest health facility for free TB testing and treatment.

She enjoined all Nigerians to take TB seriously and go for proper treatment immediately they suspect any symptoms or directed that they have TB.

“We are reminded that winning the fight against TB is possible when we unite our efforts, invest in proven solutions, and ensure the delivery of life-saving interventions to all who need them.

“As the National and Global Stop TB Champion, I take this responsibility with deep personal commitment. The fight against TB is not just a policy issue, it is personal.

“I have felt the pain of the loss of a friend. This is just a painful reminder that TB remains a major health threat, especially when it goes undiagnosed and untreated.

”We must not allow more lives to be lost to a disease that is both preventable and curable.

“Together, Yes! We Can End TB. Let us commit, invest, and deliver on this promise for a healthier and TB-free Nigeria,” she said.

NAN reports that the day, observed annually on March 24, amplifies the urgency of ending tuberculosis—the world’s deadliest infectious disease.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said that the African region recorded the steepest decline globally in tuberculosis (TB) deaths since 2015, inspite of falling short of key milestones to significantly lower the burden of the disease and end its toll on health and lives.

Deaths from TB fell by 42 per cent between 2015 and 2023 while cases declined by 24 per cent over the same period, according to the WHO Global TB Report 2024.

The reductions were mainly due to increased efforts by countries to reinforce case detection and provision of treatment, thus averting deaths.

About 1.9 million cases were detected in 2023 compared with 1.4 million in 2020.

Over the same period, the WHO said, treatment coverage rose from 55 per cent to 74 per cent across the region.

NAN also reports that the the report showed that Nigeria ranked first in Africa and sixth globally among the 30 high burden tuberculosis countries.

According to the report, 499,000 Nigerians developed TB in 2023, with more than 400,000 cases identified and treated in 2024, translating to 79 per cent treatment coverage. (NAN)