‎First Lady, Remi Tinubu, distributes 10,000 Professional kits to midwives in South-East

‎Nigeria’s First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, on Monday in Enugu, distributed 10,000 Professional Kits for midwives in South-East aimed improving healthcare delivery in the zone.



‎By Alex Enebeli



‎Flagging-Off the programme during her two-day official visit to Enugu State , the president’s wife said the distribution were for midwives in the Southeast States of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi Enugu and Imo.



‎According to her, the event is to complement the ongoing Federal Government retraining of health workers to improve healthcare of Nigerians.



‎The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme was part of her Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) aimed at improving the healthcare of Nigerians especially the vulnerable groups.



‎She said, “This is a training for 120,000 frontline health workers nationwide. I have been told that 60,470 health workers have already completed their training.



‎“In view of this, RHI procured 60,000 branded scrubs and 60,000 pairs of crocs as an incentive to encourage health workers”.



‎She added that, “Since the initial launch of RHI in January 2025, we have distributed 50,000 scrubs and pairs of crocs to five geopolitical zones, namely North Central, North East, North West, South South and the Southwest.



‎“Today, we are in Enugu to distribute the remaining 10,000, each of the crocs and scrubs”.



‎She explained that the donation towards it had been made possible through the general support of Anonymous Global Partners, dedicated towards achieving health outcomes for Nigeria citizens.



‎The first lady said that the donors were committed to supporting the Organisation of the African First Ladies for Development and the health sector in Nigeria and across the world with a specific focus on reducing infant and maternal mortality and morbidity.



‎“Tuesday by the grace of God, I will be launching the “Free to Shine Triple Elimination Campaign” for HIV, AIDS, Syphilis and Hepatitis B in Enugu.



‎“This initiative aims to promote healthier mothers, reduce new HIV infections amongst mothers of reproductive age.



‎“ It will also eliminate mothers through child transmission of HIV, AIDS, which is the vertical transmission and provide treatment for children born with HIV,” Tinubu said.



‎She said the RHI would be presenting an additional grant of N50 million to the First Lady of Enugu State, with a sum of N50,000 each to 1,000 women petty traders in Enugu State to recapitalize their existing businesses.



‎In her welcome address, the Wife of Enugu Governor, Mrs Nkechinyere Mbah, appreciated Tinubu for her commitment in building an inclusive society through RHI.



‎She said the initiative had significantly impacted countless lives across the nation’s diverse geopolitical zones.



‎“Your noble endeavour has brought succour and hope to communities that have long yearned for such intervention. Here in Enugu State, we are profoundly grateful for the transformative outcomes of RHI.



‎“Midwives are at the frontiers of maternal and child health. Empowering these important healthcare workers is crucial to the push to reduce maternal and under- five mortality rates radically,” Mbah said.



‎Tinubu also inaugurated the state-of-the-art Technical, Vocational Education, and Training College (GTC), Enugu.(NAN)



