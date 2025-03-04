First Lady pushes for more women in legislature

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has joined other Nigerian lawmakers in calling for 35 per cent affirmative action for women in the legislature.

By Celine-Damilola Oyewole

Represented by the Wife of the Speaker, Hajiya Fatima Abass, Mrs Tinubu made this declaration on Tuesday morning in Abuja at the Exhibition on Art for Governance held at the National Assembly Library.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exhibition was organised by the Office of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, in collaboration with Echoes of Equity, an NGO, and the Ministry of Women Affairs.

According to Mrs Tinubu, the initiative blends creativity with advocacy to foster important discussions on governance, inclusion, and nation-building.

“Art has always been a powerful tool for storytelling, challenging perspectives, and inspiring change. In governance and inclusion, it offers a unique and compelling way to spotlight the urgent need for greater female representation in leadership and decision-making.

“The emphasis on Affirmative Action Bills is an essential tool to help amplify the message of inclusion contained in this exhibition. Women constitute a vital part of our nation’s progress, yet their representation in governance remains limited.

“Ensuring that women have a stronger voice in shaping policies, making decisions, and driving national development is not just a matter of justice, it is a necessity for sustainable growth.

“Therefore, I support the Affirmative action bill that mandates at least 35 per cent of seats in the legislative and executive arms be occupied by women; further more, I urge the National Assembly to expedite the passage of the bill.”

The first lady further said that she was committed to supporting initiatives “that promote gender inclusion, women’s empowerment, and nation-building.

“This has been my mission during my time as the wife of governor of Lagos State, as a Senator, and now as the First Lady, I firmly believe in the importance of women’s voices in governance.

“I urge my former colleagues, civil society organisations, and the public to embrace the message of this exhibition and collaborate to ensure that women’s voices are heard.”

NAN also reports that “Threads of Legacy” by Segun Owolabi, won the best Artist in the art exhibition.

Mrs Tinubu in her message, encouraged the artist saying “the artworks being displayed today serve not only as expressions of creativity but also as catalysts for advocacy, calling for a Nigeria where political leadership was truly inclusive and reflective of its people.

“Congratulations to the top three finalists and all the other talented artists who participated. May this exhibition inspire lasting change and pave the way for a more gender sensitive and inclusive governance in Nigeria.

“I believe in women’s voices being held,” the first lady said.

Kalu in his message said that the purpose of the exhibition was to serve as an advocacy tool to spark dialogues on gender responsive legislation and social cohesion.

“As the lead sponsor of the Bill, I champion equitable gender representation, recognising that empowered women empower the nations.

“The House of representatives being the People’s house, must mirror Nigeria’s diverse voices, this exhibition strengthens our commitment to an inclusive democracy.

“This exhibition is a mirror reflecting our shared responsibility to build a nation where every citizen’s voice is heard and valued.” the deputy speaker said. (NAN)