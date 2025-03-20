First lady mourns victims of Abuja -Keffi tanker explosion

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has expressed sadness over the tragic tanker explosion that claimed lives on Wednesday along Karu Bridge on the Abuja-Keffi Highway.

According to a statement on Thursday, by Busola Kukoyi, the Media Aide to the First Lady, the incident claimed multiple lives and destroyed property, leaving many families devastated.

The first lady, however, extended heartfelt condolences to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, families of the deceased, the injured, and all those affected by the disaster.

She acknowledged the pain and loss suffered by residents, business owners, and the larger Abuja community.

“I am deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident of the tanker explosion, which led to the loss of many lives and property. I commiserate with the minister of the FCT, families of the deceased and injured, and all those affected.

“I urge owners and drivers of vehicles, especially articulated vehicles, to ensure the road worthiness and good condition of their vehicles before putting them on the road to avert reoccurrence of such incidences.

“I pray Almighty God grants the souls of the departed eternal rest and their family and friends the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

“To the injured, I wish them speedy recovery,” the first lady stated.(NAN)