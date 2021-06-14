First lady meets wives of Service Chiefs, urges support for spouses

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, on Monday urged wives of Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police to always support their spouses to accomplish their duties to the nation.

Buhari said this while receiving the spouses of service chiefs on a familiarisation visit to her at the State House, Abuja.

She said that rendering such support would help to boost their husbands’ morale and strengthened their commitment to the fight against crime in Nigeria.

The first lady also appealed to relevant authorities to ensure massive recruitment of security personnel to boost the manpower of the security forces in the country.

While commending the efforts of the Federal Government in the prompt payment of the benefits of slain security personnel, the first lady urged the authorities to sustain the tempo.

Responding, Mrs Vickie Irabor, the President, Defence and Police Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA), pledged their support and commitment to the first lady in her quest to providing services to the less privileged in the society.

Irabor expressed determination to work in synergy with the first lady to ensure peace in the land.

“We know it is not easy; we have come to you to show our support, because you are a pillar of support to us in the security family,” she said.

NAN reports that in attendance are wives of the Chief of Army Staff, Mrs Salamatu Yahaya; the Chief of Air Staff, Mrs Elizabeth Amao and the Chief of Naval Staff, Mrs Nana Gambo.

Others are wives of the Inspector-General of Police, Mrs Hajara Alkali-Baba and the Director-General, Department of State Services, Mrs Aisha Bichi. (NAN).