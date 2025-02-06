First lady launches midwives’ kit distribution in North Central

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, officially inaugurated the distribution of 10,000 Professional Kits to midwives in the North Central States, beginning with Kwara State, through

By Celine-Damilola Oyewole

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, officially inaugurated the distribution of 10,000 Professional Kits to midwives in the North Central States, beginning with Kwara State, through her national project, the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI).

She said the initiative was designed to complement the ongoing Federal Government’s retraining exercise for 120,000 frontline health workers nationwide, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The First lady explained that each of the six geopolitical zones would receive 10,000 scrubs and 10,000 crocs to be distributed among the states in each zone.

She said the donation, which was part of the RHI Health Programme, aims to give back to society.

“I am informed that 54,346 health workers have already completed their training, which is why the RHI procured 60,000 branded scrubs and 60,000 crocs as an incentive to encourage and support the tireless dedication of our midwives.

“I am honoured to officially inaugurate the distribution of 10,000 Professional Kits to midwives in the North Central States, namely: Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau, and the FCT.

“This donation has been made possible by the generous support of an anonymous global partner committed to ensuring better health outcomes for our citizens.

“My first contact with them was at the UNGA in 2023 and later at the African Union (AU) Summit in 2024.

“The donor supports the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) and the health sector in Nigeria, particularly in the areas of infant and maternal mortality and morbidity”she said.”

Furthermore, the First Lady disclosed plans to inaugurate the Free to Shine Triple Elimination Campaign of HIV/AIDS, Syphilis, and Hepatitis in Kwara State, aimed at promoting healthier mothers and reducing HIV infections.

Sen. Tinubu commended the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, and other health officials for their dedication to improving healthcare.

She lauded the RHI’s work since its inception in 2023, noting its interventions in agriculture, economic empowerment, education, health, and social investment.

The First lady expressed her gratitude to Kwara State Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and his wife, Dr Olufolake AbdulRazaq, for their hospitality and to the wives of governors for their support of RHI initiatives.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the kits, including 10,000 scrubs and 10,000 crocs, were officially handed over to the National Primary Health Care Development Agency for distribution in the North Central zone.

Additionally, she commissioned a 45-seat ICT community centre at the Kwara State College of Education, donated by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in collaboration with RHI.

Sen. Tinubu emphasised the importance of ICT in empowering communities, particularly women, to break traditional barriers and access new opportunities.

She also distributed food items to women in Kwara State and presented a grant of N50 million to women petty traders in the state.(NAN)