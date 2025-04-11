First Lady inaugurates HIV campaign in Taraba

Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, the Wife of the President of Nigeria, on Friday inaugurated the Free to Shine Campaign in Taraba State.

While inaugurating the initiative, Mrs Tinubu stated that the campaign

By Martins Abochol

Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, the Wife of the President of Nigeria, on Friday inaugurated the Free to Shine Campaign in Taraba State.

While inaugurating the initiative, Mrs Tinubu stated that the campaign was primarily targeted at women and youths.

She explained that it aimed to promote the triple elimination of HIV/AIDS, syphilis, and hepatitis among women of reproductive age.

The First Lady noted that the campaign also focused on eliminating mother-to-child transmission and providing treatment for children born with HIV/AIDS.

According to her, the initiative will be implemented across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, with the Taraba event marking the commencement for the North East.

She emphasised the inclusion of traditional and religious leaders in the campaign to help extend awareness to the grassroots level.

Mrs Tinubu expressed the Federal Government’s strong determination to reduce HIV/AIDS to the barest minimum.

She reassured Nigerians that there was no need for panic, as the Federal Government had made adequate provisions for the availability of HIV drugs and test kits nationwide.

Earlier in the event, Gov. Agbu Kefas of Taraba commended the Federal Government for inaugurating the campaign.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to combating HIV/AIDS and pledged to work toward making Taraba an HIV-free state by 2030.

As part of the event, Kefas appointed two HIV-positive individuals, who had shared their personal testimonies as Special Advisers to the Wife of the Governor, recognising their courage and role in advocacy.

In his goodwill message, Prof. Muhammed Pate, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, revealed that the Federal Government had allocated N200 billion for the procurement of HIV drugs.

He said the funding had been included in the 2025 supplementary budget.(NAN)