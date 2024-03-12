First lady inaugurates Digital Economy Centre in Ebonyi

The Wife of the President, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, on Tuesday, inaugurated a Digital Economy Centre (DEC) and E-learning Facility in Ebonyi

The First Lady, at the inaugural Ceremony in Abakaliki, said the centre was aimed at ensuring women’s full participation in the digital revolution in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project is in collaboration with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the Renewed Hope Initiative.

The First Lady was represented by Mr Wahab Alawiye-King, the Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs and Strategy, Office of the First Lady.

Tinubu said the facility became necessary for sustainable development.

She noted that the ceremony was held simultaneously in five geopolitical zones namely, Oyo, Cross River, Bauchi, Niger and the Federal Capital Territory.

“In our quest for national development, we must recognise the indispensable role of technology in advancing gender equity. By ensuring our women’s full participation in the digital revolution, through access to technology.

“We can unlock the potential that will enable them contribute meaningfully to economic growth, innovation, and social progress toward our nation’s greater prosperity.

“The centre marks a strategic step forward in setting the path for Nigerian women and girls to participate and thrive in the digital revolution.

“This further demonstrates the commitment of the administration of President Bola Tinubu at ensuring equitable access to opportunities across the country,” she said.

The president’s wife explained that technology had become a positive tool in the world, shaping everything from communication and commerce, to education and healthcare delivery.

“Therefore, in the evolution of the digital economy, our women must not be left behind. Continuous training, access, and exposure to technology can open new opportunities, providing greater access to employment and thriving businesses,” she said.

In her remarks, the Wife of Ebonyi Governor, Mrs Mary-Maudlin Nwifuru thanked the federal government and the Wife of the President for bringing the project to the state.

According to Nwifuru, the project is a welcome development for the people of the state, especially the womenfolk.

She pledged the state government commitment to support the digital centre toward nation building.

The governor’s wife urged the federal government to continue to assist Ebonyi in ensuring that the digital centre was sustainable.

“We, therefore request the supply of 300 computer systems and other facilities in the state,” Nwifuru added.

Mr Kashifu Abdullahi, Director-General of NITDA while making his virtually speech, said the centre was aimed at equipping the women and children on information technology.

Abdullahi explained that the centre was also to build the nation through technology and promote inclusive access to digital world. (NAN)

By Christian Ogbonna