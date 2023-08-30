First Lady honours victims of 2011 terrorist attack on UN building

By Celine-Damilola Oyewole

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, on Wednesday paid tribute to victims of the Aug. 26, 2011 terrorist attack on UN building in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mrs Tinubu also laid a wreath at the UN staff memorial cenotaph.

In a brief speech after laying the wreath, she called for peace across the world.

While clamouring for a world that is void of terrorism, she called on the society to jointly combat the menace to avoid its horrible effect on the society.

“The global community must channel more energy towards fostering peace, promoting dialogue and combating the forces of hatred and division.

“The world must draw strength from the sacrifice of those serving the cause of peace and recommit to the values of unity, understanding and cooperation that the UN represents.

“On this solemn occasion, we remember and honour the lives that were lost. I pay tribute to the dedicated individuals who were serving the cause of peace and development within the walls of UN building.

“Today, we stand united in our resolve and determination to create a world where the principles of peace, justice and cooperation that the United Nations stands for, are not mere ideals, but a reality for all.”

NAN reports that she was joined by Valdimir Voronkov, Under-Secretary General of UN Office of Counterterrorism, in performing the wreath laying ceremony.

Voronkov, in a remark, emphasised the need to build solidarity and provide support to victims of terrorism across the world.

He said that terrorism would continue to hit hard and threaten the peace and security of the people, leaving in its wake hundreds of thousands of victims and survivors.

“Nigeria knows the consequences of terrorism within and around its borders all too well. Indeed, parts of Africa have experienced the highest impact of terrorism for many years.

“The UN is not immune from terrorism. Two weeks ago, we marked the 20th anniversary of the devastating attack on the Canal Hotel in Baghdad, Iraq, on Aug. 19, 2003.’’

NAN reports that the brief ceremony was witnessed by some heads of the UN agencies in Nigeria. (NAN)

