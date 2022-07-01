First Lady expresses commitment to support youths and girl-child education

By Ahmed Ubandoma

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has reaffirmed commitment to sustain her support for the educational advancement of women, youths, children, especially the girl-child in Nigeria.

Mrs Buhari gave the assurance while distributing educational materials to selected public schools within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Friday in Abuja.

The first lady, who was represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Affairs and Strategy, Mr Sani Zorro, urged the beneficiary to utilise the books judiciously to improve the reading habit.

“ On behalf of the first lady, we present these books that cover Language, Science and Story Books for the benefit of your pupils as well as the educational development of the FCT.

“We also urge you to utilise these books for the benefit of future generation,” she urged.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that schools which benefited from the distribution included LEA Primary Schools in Jahi, Kado, Kuchigoro, Kuruduma-1 and Junior Secondary School Kpebi area of FCT.

NAN also reports that officials of the Schools expressed gratitude to the first lady for identifying with their schools and promised to judiciously utilise the materials to achieve the target (NAN).

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

