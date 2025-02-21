First Lady empowers 500 women with household items in Nasarawa 

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, on Friday empowered 500 women with household items in Nasarawa State.

deep freezers, gas cookers, power generators and grinding machines.

The items comprised of deep freezers, gas cookers, power generators and grinding machines.

Speaking at the flag-off of the distribution in Lafia, Tinubu said that the empowerment was part of the Renewed Hope Initiative of the Federal Government, toward a better life for families.

The first lady, who was represented by the wife of the Nasarawa State Governor, Hajiya Silifat Sule, said that the Federal Government was committed to sustaining women’s empowerment to better their lives.

She enjoined the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the items.

“This programme is part of the Renewed Hope Initiative of the Federal Government, toward enhancing the life of women.

“These items are meant to empower you, to better your lives, they are not for sale, so, please don’t sell them,” Tinubu advised.

Also speaking, the wife of the Nasarawa State Governor, Hajiya Silifat Sule, thanked the First Lady for the gesture.

Sule, who spoke through the Special Adviser to Gov. Abdullahi Sule on Women Affairs, Mrs Elsie Monde, appealed to the women not to sell the items, but use them to add value to their lives.

Mr Emmanuel Yonah, Permanent Secretary, Nasarawa State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, commended Hajiya Sule for coordinating the empowerment, spearheaded by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs.

Yonah also appreciated the Office of the First Lady, for the effort in promoting gender equality and women empowerment, through initiatives like the Renewed Hope Initiative.

Beneficiaries who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), James Asheazi, a Chef, who was given a standing six burner gas cooker and Apollonia Adamu, who was given a deep freezer, thanked the First Lady and the wife of Nasarawa State Governor for the gesture. (NAN)