First Lady empowers 200 farmers in Anambra

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, on Wednesday, distributed farm tools and resources to equip and empower 200 trained farmers in Anambra to enhance productivity and support local agriculture.

Mrs Tinubu, who was represented by the wife of the Anambra State Governor, Dr Nonye Soludo, made the distribution in Awka, under the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) Agricultural Support Programme.

Among the tools distributed were grinding machines, wheelbarrows, poultry and piggery resources, seeds, organic fertilisers, piglets, farm boots, spray knapsacks, watering cans, and cages, among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 200 farmers from the 21 Local Government Areas were trained in drip irrigation installation, piggery, vegetable farming, poultry farming, and poultry feed production.

She said: “On behalf of the wife of the President and National Chairman of RHI, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, I welcome you to the Agricultural Support Programme.

“After today, your lives will have a greater impact, one that will not only benefit you but also your family, community, Anambra State, and our dear country at large.

“This programme is a medium-scale agro support initiative that targets individuals who have the right passion to venture into lucrative agro-businesses.

“You have been trained in feed processing, vegetable farming, drip irrigation installation, poultry farming, and piggery to develop your skills and become financially sustained.”

The First lady urged the farmers not to sell the tools but to use them wisely and work hard to make the best use of them.

“The expectation is that you will not just become employed but ultimately lead a network of people who will benefit from your businesses.

“We have trained you. Now, it is your turn to train others so we can end unemployment and poverty, build financial independence, create better income platforms, raise financial growth, and grow our economy,” she said.

Also speaking, Dr Afam Obidike, Commissioner for Health, stated that the Governor’s wife’s pet project, the Healthy Living Initiative, would monitor to ensure the farmers utilize the equipment effectively.

In his remarks, Dr Forster Ihejiofor, Commissioner for Agriculture, appreciated the government’s support to the agricultural sector, describing it as the key to a secured future.

Some of the farmers who expressed their gratitude to the First lady said the training and tools would significantly improve and expand their farming skills and businesses.

Mrs Ijeoma Mmaobi from Aguata, a drip irrigation farmer, stated that the government’s support would greatly impact her farm productivity and livelihood.

Mr Boniface Ezeife, a poultry feed producer from Nnewi, thanked the government for prioritising their needs and ensuring the accessibility of resources critical to modern farming practices.(NAN)