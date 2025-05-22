First Lady donates N100m in support of Arts Education initiative

By Celine-Damilola Oyewole

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu has donated N100 million in support of arts educational initiative in Nigeria.

She announced the donation at a Charity Gala Dinner organised by Spouses of Heads of Mission in Nigeria in aid of Five Cowries Art Education initiative on Wednesday in Abuja.

Applauding the Spouses of Heads of Mission for actively serving and empowering the most vulnerable in our society, the First Lady notes that it takes such innovations to make lasting impacts in critical sectors of the society.

Through its arts education initiative, Five Cowries, hopes to enhance learning and provide broader access to education in rural and underserved communities in Nigeria.

“It takes such innovations to make lasting impacts in critical sectors of the society.

”I also commend the vision and innovation behind the five cowries Art Education initiative and commends its Founder, Ms Polly Alakija for her dedication.

“I believe that education is a foundation of true national development, that is why the administration of President Bola Tinubu since inception and the Renewed Hope Initiative since 2023 have continually contributed toward education and youth empowerment.

“At this juncture, I urge everyone to support the five cowries initiative either with financial donations, advocacy or partnership, therefore on behalf of RHI, we pledge a N100M to support 5,000 arts exhibitions in Nigeria.

Mrs Lucrecia Downer, Spouse of the High Commissioner of Jamaica on behalf of the organisers, said the event was to assist the Five Cowries Art Education initiative to raise more funds in order to strengthen art works in the country.

Earlier, Ms Polly Alakija, the founder of the NGO, explained the plans and ideas to further enlarge art education across Africa.(NAN)