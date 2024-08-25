First lady congratulates new female acting CJN Kekere-Ekun

First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu has congratulated the newly appointed female acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

By Celine-Damilola Oyewole



First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu has congratulated the newly appointed female acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

Oluremi, in a statement by her Senior Special Adviser on Media, Mrs Busola Kukoyi on Sunday, described Kerere-Ekun’s appointment as a “well deserved one”.

“Your swearing-in exemplifies that each girl and woman can aspire to get to the pinnacle of their chosen career, but with dedication, hard work, and integrity.

“On behalf of every Nigerian Girl and woman, I celebrate the newly sworn-in Justice Kekere-Ekun.

“In these times where many youth feel they do not have worthy role models, you are an example that depicts the power of education, hard work, and consistency that is being laid out for all to see.

“I celebrate you and pray that your tenure will be marked by continued success, innovation and the advancement of justice for all. Congratulations.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, sworn in Kekere-Ekun as the 23rd and second female CJN, in an acting capacity pending confirmation by the Senate.

She takes over from Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, who retired on Aug. 22 at the age of 70.

She is also the second female CJN, making her appointment a significant milestone in the history of the country.

The first female chief justice of Nigeria was Justice Aloma Mariam Mukhtar who served from July 2012 to November 2014.(NAN)