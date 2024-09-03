First lady commiserates with Yar’Adua’s family on mother’s demise

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has extended her condolences to the Yar’Adua family over the passing of its matriarch, Hajiya Binta Yar’Adua.



By Celine-Damilola Oyewole



A statement by the first lady’s Media Aide, Mrs Busola Kukoyi, quoted Oluremi as describing Binta as “a martriach, who has gone home”.

“I commiserate with the Yar’Ardua family on the passing of this matriarch; Hajia was a mother who played her role admirably and had great sons.

“I pray Almighty Allah grants the entire family, friends, loved ones and the numerous people she touched their lives, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“May Allah grant her eternal life,” Mrs Tinubu was quoted as saying. (NAN)