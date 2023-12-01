First Lady charges community leaders to join in enforcing fight against HIV/AIDS

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu has charged community leaders to join hands to enforce the fight against HIV/AIDS in order to eradicate it from the African continent.

This is contained in a statement by Mrs Busola Kukoyi, the Senior Special Adviser to the first Lady on Media on Friday in Zimbabwe.

Mrs Tinubu gave the advice during the commemoration of the 2023 World AIDS day with the theme “Let Communities Lead”.

The first Lady said the epidemic can only be eradicated with the active involvement of leaders of various communities leading in the war against it.

The event was organised by the First Lady of Zimbabwe, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa ahead of the 22nd edition of the International Conference on AIDS and STI in Africa (ICASA).

The conference which had participants from the United Nations and other sister agencies speaks about the need to scale up advocacy and education about the pandemic.

Mrs Tinubu decried the recent statistics released by the UNAIDS which revealed that in 2022, there were about 1.5million new infections on the African continent accounting for two thirds of that figure.

“For decades, the global response to HIV/AIDS has been driven by governments, international organisations, and healthcare professionals.

“While their efforts have been commendable, it is time to recognise the pivotal role that communities play shaping the response to this epidemic.

“Communities should be at the forefront of the fight against HIV/AIDS, and their leadership is crucial in achieving our goals of prevention, treatment and support.”

“The Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OFLAD), would be having a pre-conference high level meeting on Saturday under the theme “ Addressing the Elimination of Mother to-Child Transmission and the Elimination of Newborn Infections in Africa.”

She said the conference would be on the purpose of sharing of experiences from various nations, providing recommendations and devising strategies to achieve the all-encompassing goal of eliminating Mother-to-Child Transmission of HIV on the African Continent.

Mrs Tinubu urged various community leaders, especially traditional rulers, religious leaders and NGOs among others to intensify efforts to achieve the target of eradicating the pandemic by 2030.

“We are Africans. We are known for our resilience and tenacity. We must not give up. This we can do and we must do,”he said.

Earlier, Mrs Mnangagwa educated the participants about the dangers of premarital sex, unwholesome medical practices, youth and adolescents’ vices among others.

“There is a need to stop the blame game between the men and the women and concentrate more on coming together to put an end to the HIV/AIDS pandemic,“she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that presentations were made by Zimbabwean artists to drive home the need for enhanced community involvement in the fight against the pandemic.

The meeting also highlighted the Elimination of Mother to Child Transmission and the Elimination of newborn Infections in Africa.(NAN)

By Celine-Damilola Oyewole

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

