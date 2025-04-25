 First lady calls for lasting solution to end malaria

By Celine-Damilola Oyewole

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has called for joint action to end the malaria scourge in Nigeria.

Mrs Tinubu made this call on Friday in a statement issued by her Media Aide, Busola Kukoyi to commemorate the World Malaria Day.

“Today, on World Malaria Day 2025, we are reminded that malaria is not just a public health challenge for Nigeria, it is a national emergency.

“Nigeria bears the heaviest global burden of this disease. We must continue to work hard to reverse this trend.

The theme for this year, “Malaria Ends With Us: Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite,” is both a call to action and a message of hope.

“It challenges us to renew our investment in life-saving interventions, increased awareness and to revive the collective commitment needed to end malaria once and for all.”

According to the first lady, people should also keep a healthy environment and personal hygiene to be safe from any form of illnesses.

“We should also ensure that our environment and surroundings are clean and free of stagnant water, which is a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

“I urge all government agencies, private sector partners, NGOs, health workers, and community leaders to recommit to the fight against malaria with urgency and resolve.

“Malaria ends with us, with our voices, our choices and our actions,” the first lady said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the World Health Organisation (WHO) said malaria has continued to be a significant global health challenge, particularly in Africa, where it remains a leading cause of morbidity and mortality.

The WHO estimates that Nigeria had nearly 67million cases of malaria in 2022, accounting for 27 per cent of the global malaria burden.

In the same year, the WHO said that Nigeria also accounted for 31 per cent of global malaria deaths and 38 per cent of global deaths in children under five. (NAN)