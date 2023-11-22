First Lady assures NIDO Sierra Leone of Tinubu’s commitment to Nigeria’s upliftment

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu has said that the administration of President Bola Tinubu is committed to taking all steps necessary to take the country to higher heights.

The first lady said this during a meeting with the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) in Freetown, Sierra Leone at the weekend.She said the present administration has the best interest of all Nigerians in mind and has introduced bold policies and programmes aimed at making the lives of Nigerians better.“Nigeria is like a fresh baby that we have to nurture.

We hope to lay a good foundation that generations will be able to build upon.“We are in it to make sure we can turn our nation around,’’ she said.Tinubu praised Nigerians living in Sierra Leone for the unity they share in spite of their tribal and religious differences.She advised Nigerians back home to emulate them.Speaking earlier, the President of NIDO in Sierra Leone, Engr. Abiodun Oyebola expressed confidence in the President Tinubu-led administration and pledged that the organisation would continue to support the government.

The group also commended the First Lady for touching the lives of Nigerians, especially women, youths, and children through her Renewed Hope initiative.It also urged her to work closely with other African first ladies so that they could replicate her programmes aimed at empowering widows and orphans in their countries.Oyebola appealed to Tinubu to lend a helping hand to the Nigerian community in Sierra Leone by helping them build a Nigerian hospital in that country.Some of the Nigerians, who spoke during the meeting urged the Federal Government to make diaspora voting a reality in subsequent elections.

By Celine-Damilola Oyewole

(NAN)

