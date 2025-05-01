First lady applauds workers contribution to nation’s growth

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu has commended Nigeria professionals and workers for contributing to the nation’s growth.

By Celine-Damilola Oyewole

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu has commended Nigeria professionals and workers for contributing to the nation’s growth.

The Wife of the President in her message in commemoration of the workers day expressed appreciation to all workers and prayed for them.

“I extend gratitude and congratulations to all Nigerian workers for your commitment to nation-building.

“May your efforts continue to yield fruit, and may we, as a nation, always uphold the value of your labour.

“This year’s celebration is a reminder of the dignity of labour and the importance of creating opportunities that are fair to all. I salute the men and women who rise each day to go to work and support our economy.

“Across all sectors, whether public or private, formal or informal, Nigerian workers remain the backbone of our development and the driving force behind our nation’s progress.

“I wish you all a happy Workers’ Day celebration and I pray that our beloved nation continues to prosper and grow in leaps and bounds,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the International Workers’ Day, is an annual celebration held on May 1 to honour the contributions of workers and the labor movement.

It’s a day set aside in recognition of the hard work and dedication of people across all sectors, from office workers to factory laborers, teachers to truck drivers.(NAN)