First Kogi Central All Artistes and Entertainment Summit 2023 holds Sept



Saturday September 30 has been set aside to host the first Kogi Central All Artistes and Entertainment Summit 2023.



Speaking after the first physical meeting of the Partners on Sunday March 19, the Coordinator, Mohammed Bougei Attah of Trans Atlantic Centre in Okene revealed that the need to promote tourism, entertainment and crafts has become necessary and urgent in view of the number of youths currently engaged in the ventures. He said that partners recognized the fact that the zone is blessed with a lot of resources, both human and material to serve as a corner stone of development in the area and beyond.

According to a statement signed by Moses Abraham, Secretary to the Committee, the meeting which held at the Tafari Hotel and Suites, has AFIMS Hotels Limited, represented by the General Manager Icha Suleiman, the producer of MLC Tv and Special Assistant to the Governor of Kogi State on new media, Ms. Billie Avoyi and Abdulrahman Suleiman of Calabash Film Production.



Others include Suleiman Abdullahi, the General Manager of Tafari Hotel and Suites, Abdulateef Isah Ovosi, a tourism and culture expert and the office of the special assistant to the Governor on Entertainment, Kogi Central, Hon. Mario.



The Summit which is expected to bring all stakeholders together will focus on government establishments, artistes, managers, film makers as well as promoters among others.



The portal for the registration of Artistes, such as comedians, singers, event managers will be made available online by April, the group said



