First Half 2023: FRSC records 15.5% reduction in fatalities, 14% decrease in road crashes, others

By Chimezie Godfrey

In what could be tagged a successful outing in the operational front during the first six months of the year 2023, the Federal Road Safety Corps has recorded a decline in the total number of road traffic crashes, total number of injuries and fatalities as well, when compared with the same period in 2022.

According to FRSC road traffic crash dashboard, within the period under consideration, the Corps recorded a total of 5,700 road traffic crashes as against 6,627 in the same period in the year 2022, representing 14% decrease.

In the same vein, from January to June 2023, the Corps also achieved 14% reduction in number of people rescued with injuries, having rescued a total of 16,716 in 2023 against 19,440 injured victims in the first half of the year 2022.

On the number of people killed, the Corps also recorded significant reduction within the operational period. According to the crash data report, in the first six months of the year 2023, the Corps recorded a total of 2,850 fatalities as against 3,375 in the same period in 2022, representing 15.5% reduction.

The Corps Marshal attributed this modest achievement to a number of strategies and innovations in enforcement activities, improved presence and visibility, public enlightenment and partners engagement.

While charging drivers to desist from bad driving behaviours, Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu re-emphasised the commitment of the Corps towards achieving it’s corporate mandate of sanitizing the highways and entrenching safety on the nations over 200,000 kilometers road network.

