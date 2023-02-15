First delivery of liquefied natural gas expected at German port

by Hadiza Mohammed

The first delivery of liquefied natural gas (LNG) is to be received at the floating LNG terminal in the north of Germany on Wednesday.

The LNG tanker ISH moored already on Tuesday by the port of Brunsbüttel at the mouth of the Elbe river beyond Hamburg.

According to the energy company RWE, a delegation from the supplier ADNOC from the United Arab Emirates is also expected to attend the first LNG delivery in the port.

Germany wants to use the liquefied gas to replace the lack of Russian natural gas supplies.

Next winter, up to one third of the current gas demand is to be covered by floating LNG terminals.

So far there are such terminals in Wilhelmshaven on the North Sea coast in Lower Saxony, in Lubmin on the Baltic coast in Western Pomerania and now in Brunsbüttel.

It has 3.5 billion cubic metres of gas are to be fed into the grid in 2023 with the help of the special ship Höegh Gannet, and 7.5 billion after completion of a connecting pipeline.

The stationary terminal is scheduled for completion in 2026. (dpa/NAN)