First batch of Oyo 2022 hajj pilgrims return home

No fewer than 262 Oyo State pilgrims that took part in the 2022 holy pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia have landed in Nigeria safely.

The pilgrims arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Some of the pilgrims thanked Almighty Allah for His mercy throughout the spiritual exercise

The first batch of Oyo pilgrims, left their hotels for the airport at 6.pm Saudi time (4.pm Nigerian time) on Tuesday.

The aircraft conveying the pilgrims back to Nigeria took off at 2 am Nigerian time

Recall that the first batch of the pilgrims from the state left Ibadan on Saturday 21st of May 2022 and were airlifted to holy lands about twenty hours later.

On the flight were some government functionaries including, the Head of service, Alhaja Ololade Agboola, the

Executive Secretary Primary Healthcare Board, Dr Muhideen Olatunji, among others.

The remaining batches of Oyo State Pilgrims are expected to return to the country later.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

