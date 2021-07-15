First batch of fighter jet Super Tucano coming –NAF

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), says the first batch of six A-29 Super Tucano aircraft departed the U.S. enroute Nigeria.The Director of Public and Information, NAF Headquarters, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, announced this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

According to Gabkwet, the six aircraft will be leapfrogged five countries, which  include Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Spain and Algeria before arriving in Nigeria towards the end of July.

The director noted the official induction ceremony of the aircraft into the inventory of NAF is being planned at a later date in August.

He said his office remained open to any regarding the arrival and induction of the aircraft.The A-29 Super Tucano is designed and built counter- mission in Nigeria.(NAN)

