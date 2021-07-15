First batch of fighter jet Super Tucano coming –NAF

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), says that the first batch of six A-29 Super Tucano aircraft have departed the U.S. enroute Nigeria.The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, announced this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

According to Gabkwet, the six aircraft will be leapfrogged through five countries, which include Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Spain and Algeria before arriving in Nigeria towards the end of July.

The director noted that the official induction ceremony of the aircraft into the inventory of NAF is being planned at a later date in August.

He said that his office remained open to any inquiry regarding the arrival and induction of the aircraft.The A-29 Super Tucano is designed and built for the counter-insurgency mission in Nigeria.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...