First bank staff member docked for allegedly stealing N303,000

A First Bank of Nigeria PSC, Omoniyi Victor, was on Monday docked in Ikorodu, Lagos State for allegedly conspiring with others to steal N303,000.

Omoniyi is charged with conspiracy and theft.

He pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Aminu Isaac, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan.21 at about 12.17 p.m. at first bank branch, Omitoro area along Ijede road in Ikorodu.

Isaac said the defendant stole an Automated Teller Machine(ATM) card belonging to Mrs Abidemi Agbaje and withdrew N303,000 without her consent.

The prosecutor said that the complainant asked the defendant to help her removed her ATM card which was “swallowed” by the machine being a staff of the bank.

He said the complainant started receiving alert of withdrawals from her account and immediately reported to the bank management.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 411, 287 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, which stipulates three years jail term, if found guilty.

The Magistrate, Mrs G.O. Anifowoshe, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum with evidence of tax payment, Lasra and must be gainfully employed.

The magistrate adjourned the case until June 23 for trial. (NAN)

