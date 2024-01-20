First Bank showers 310 customers with N31 million in WinBig draw

First bank of Nigeria Ltd., has demonstrated its appreciation of its loyal customers by giving away N31 million in the second draw of its Win Big Promo.

By Lydia Ngwakwe

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the draw, which was held at the banks’ headquarters in Marina, Lagos, was conducted electronically by Tequila Nigeria Ltd., a marketing communication agency, that serves global and national businesses.

The draw saw 310 customers winning N100,000 each. The system randomly picked 10 lucky winners from each of the 31 retail groups across the six geo-political regions in Nigeria.

To qualify for the N100,000 monthly draw, customers will have to deposit and maintain a minimum amount of N5,000 in their accounts monthly and make a minimum of five transactions on any of the Bank’s digital channels: FirstMobile, LIT App, USSD, First Online as well as Debit Card transactions.

The four-month promo, which started on Oct. 23, 2023, will run till Feb. 23, 2024, and will reward several new and existing customers of the bank with a total cash reward of N170 million.

The Head, Personal Banking, Mr Ikemefula Nwachukwu, said that the WinBig promo was the bank’s way of being proactive to solving problems and easing the burdens on Nigerians.

“We understand that many Nigerians are leaving through a very turbulent time; so we decided that we will give 310 people N100,000 each spread across the six geo-political regions of the country.

“And then to even buttress it more, we commenced a nationwide mega storm, which is still ongoing all over the country to see how this is impacting the society and I am glad to tell you that the stories are interesting and it is yielding the desired results.

“So, we are all over the country to sensitise Nigerians that First bank that will eventually become 130 years old in April, is still with you. We are not leaving the space for anybody; we are very dynamic and we cannot over flog that fact.

“We listen to our customers, and we respond actively and take steps to address the feedback received. We feel the pulse of everybody who banks with us and we do things that will ameliorate their sufferings.

“So, we will continue to recognise Nigerians for recognising that First bank is their bank of first choice.’’

Nwachukwu also noted that the WinBig Promo had increased customers’ adoption of its digital channels both for signing up (onboarding) and conducting transactions.

He emphasised that the intention of the promo was not just to incentivise customers to carry out transactions, but also to recognise continuous patronage and then reward them for that patronage.

He said, therefore, that the success of the promo was anchored on four key pillars.

NAN reports that representatives of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission and Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority and others, witnessed the draw. (NAN)

