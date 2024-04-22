First Bank appoints Alebiosu Acting CEO

The Board of Directors of First Bank Plc has appointed Olusegun Alebiosu the Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the bank.

A statement issued by the board of the bank in Abuja on Monday said the appointment followed the resignation of the former CEO, Dr Adesola Adeduntan.

The statement said the appointment would take effect immediately and was subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The bank said that Alebiosu was an Executive Director/Chief Risk Officer, who jointly led the transformation of FirstBank over the past eight years.

The bank said he was an integral member of the team under the previous CEO’s leadership and well placed to deliver on the bank’s strategic objectives.

Alebiosu joined FirstBank in 2016 and has over three decades of banking experience. (NAN)

By Ginika Okoye