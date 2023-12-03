Sunday, December 3, 2023
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectFIRS waives penalties, interests on outstanding tax liabilities
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectBusiness

FIRS waives penalties, interests on outstanding tax liabilities

Danlami Nmodu
By Danlami Nmodu
0
54

Relief has come the way of taxpayers and businesses as the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS has granted them full waiver on accumulated penalties and interests for outstanding tax liabilities.

Chairman of the revenue service, Zacch Adedeji, made the decision known in a notice personally signed by him and made available to newsmen through his Special Adviser on Media, Dare Adekanmbi.

The agency imposes penalties and interests for failure by companies to fulfil their tax obligation as and when due as stipulated in extant tax laws.

Adedeji said the forgiveness on piled up penalties and interests was “in recognition of the challenges that many taxpayers have faced in settling their outstanding tax liabilities.”

According to him, the concession also syncs with the commitment of President Bola Tinubu to support businesses to flourish.

He explained that full payment of outstanding original tax liabilities without interest on or before the 31st of December this year must be done by companies wishing to benefit from the peculiar concession.

“Taxpayers are advised that the waiver of interest is subject to the full settlement of outstanding principal on or before the 31 December, 2023.

“Please note that the full penalty and interest shall be reinstated after the expiration of this one-off concession window where the outstanding undisputed liability remains fully or partially unpaid.

“FIRS appreciates all taxpayers who have been diligent in complying with their tax obligations as and when due, while seeking their continued support and cooperation for a more responsive and robust tax system,” Adedeji said.

Previous article
N87.4trn debt: Reject Wike’s plan to spend N15bn on ‘a befitting residence’ for VP, SERAP tells Akpabio
Next article
Alawo Stool: Oyetola, not Adeleke Appointed, Issued Staff of Office To monarch – Official
Danlami Nmodu
Danlami Nmodu
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.