FIRS, OAUTHC inaugurate amenity ward at Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa

Federal Inland Revenue Service (FlRS) on Friday inaugurated a new amenity ward at Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTHC),

By Dorcas Elusogbon

Federal Inland Revenue Service (FlRS) on Friday inaugurated a new amenity ward at Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTHC), Wesley Guild Hospital Unit, Ilesa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project was facilitated by Mr Mathew Gbonjubola, the Coordinating Director of Compliance and Enforcement, FIRS.

Executive Chairman of FIRS, Dr Zacch Adedeji, in his remarks at the occasion, expressed gratitude to God for the actualisation of the project and commended the facilitator and others who contributed to its success.

Adedeji said that the inauguration of the facility was a testament to FIRS’ commitment to its corporate social responsibility and the well-being of Nigerians.

According to him, access to quality healthcare service is a fundamental right of the citizens, adding that the facility will ensure that no one is left behind in accessing quality healthcare.

The FIRS chairman said that the contract for the amenity ward was awarded in December 2021 as one of the organisation’s initiatives aimed at impacting positively on the health of Nigerians across the country.

He maintained that the resources being generated by FIRS were being used for the growth and development of the country and the well-being of Nigerians.

Adedeji, who was represented by Mr Shettimah Tawadi, the Coordinating Director of Special Duties, FIRS, urged individuals and corporate organisations to continue to comply with the tax law as part of their civic duties so that government would be able to deliver on its mandate.

“All over the world, taxation is the main source of generating revenue and Nigeria cannot be exceptional,” he said.

Adedeji called on Nigerians to always play their part in supporting government and the leadership for delivery of dividends of democracy.

Earlier, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of OAUTHC, Prof. John Okeniyi, applauded FIRS and the facilitator of the project for dimming it fit to provide the facility for the hospital.

Okeniyi said that the impact of the ward on the 112-year-old hospital and one of five health facilities making up OAUTHC in Ife/Ijesa senatorial district would be monumental.

He noted that the facilitator was one of the several thousands of people who had received treated from the hospital, expressing delight that he had come back to show appreciation through the project.

Okeniyi, who said that nothing was too small or too big to donate to the hospital, urged kind-hearted individuals, groups and organisations to emulate the kind gesture of the facilitator.

While commending the Federal Government for trying its best in repositioning the country’s health sector, he called for more support in the provision of other necessary facilities at the hospital to aid its efficiency and effectiveness.

The facilitator, Gbonjubola, thanked the hospital for standing behind his late mother who, he said, lost 10 out of her 12 children.

He said that he was motivated into facilitating the project because of the strategic importance of the hospital which, he said, was established through prayers.

NAN reports the hospital management had resolved to name the ward after the facilitator’s mother, the late Mrs Dolapo Gbonjubola.

NAN also reports that the occasion was witnessed by the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) of OAUTH, Prof. Josephine Eziyi and the Director of Administration, Dr Ayodeji Bobade. (NAN