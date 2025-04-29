FIRS inaugurates gender desk to boost equity, inclusive governance

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) on Tuesday inaugurated its Gender Desk and Women Network (WoN) to promote gender equity and inclusive governance.

By Kadiri Abdulrahman

Speaking at the inauguration in Abuja, the Executive Secretary, FIRS, Dr Zacch Adedeji, described the inauguration of the desk as a declaration of the service’s resolve to embed equity at the heart of its operations.

Adedeji, who was represented by Dr Dick Irri, the Coordinating Director, Medium and Government Taxpayers Group, FIRS, said the initiative would help to drive inclusive public service.

He said that it would position gender equality as a constitutional right, and as a strategic imperative in governance, especially within the Nigerian tax system.

“Today marks a pivotal milestone, not only in the evolution of our institution, but in reaffirming our national commitment to the ideals of gender equity and inclusive governance.

“As the Patron of the FIRS Women Network, I deeply committed to this cause, not as a matter of courtesy, but as a fundamental pillar of effective

leadership and transformative service delivery.

“The establishment of the gender desk, WoN is a deliberate and strategic step towards mainstreaming gender considerations across all facets of our operations,” the executive secretary said.

He said that it would help in enhancing representation and improving outcomes for all Nigerians, men and women alike.

According to him, the inauguration aligns with the National Gender Policy, the Sustainable Development Goals; particularly Goal 5 (Gender Equality); Goal 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), and Goal 17 (Partnerships).

“It also aligns with Nigeria’s global commitments under various international gender equity frameworks.

“Our mandate is clear: we must not only align in principle but lead in practice,” he said.

Adedeji called on all internal and external stakeholders to collaborate with FIRS in achieving its gender equality mandate.

The executive secretary underscored the need to collaborate with the Ministers of Women Affairs, Industry, Trade and Investment, and the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

He added that the collaboration was to urgently develop and implement a nationally recognised definition of women-owned and women-led businesses.

“This definition must be seamlessly integrated into our business registration and regulatory processes.

“Within FIRS, I hereby direct the immediate adoption of gender-disaggregated data collection, analysis, and reporting across the TaxProMax system and all relevant departments.

“This will better inform our policies and significantly enhance the inclusiveness and responsiveness of our tax administration,” he said.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, described the event as defining moment, and a declaration that in Nigeria’s new story, gender equality was not a favour, but a necessity.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim said that the establishment of the desk was an imperative development, a cornerstone of sustainable progress.

She said that the inauguration was an act of strategic foresight.

The minister commended the FIRS boss for building an institution that understood that companies; agencies; and countries that embraced gender equity were more innovative; more competitive, and more resilient.

“You are proving that fiscal systems are not just about revenue, but also about people, about dignity, about equity, about nation-building,” she said. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)