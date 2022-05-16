FIRS hails top taxpayers

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), on Monday in Abuja, commended the nation’s top taxpayers in 2021 for their exceptional efforts and contributions.

It said their support and contributions had provided funds for the government to meet its social contract with the citizens.

The list of top taxpayers included the Nigeria Liquefied Petroleum Gas Company Ltd., which was recognized as the most supportive taxpayer, and the Nigeria National Petroleum Company which was listed as the highest taxpayer.

Others included Mobil Producing Limited, Star Deep Water Petroleum, MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, Shell Petroleum Development Company Limited, Chevron Nigeria Limited and Total E & P Nigeria Plc.

Dangote Cement, Nigeria Breweries Plc, Total Upstream Nigeria Ltd, Indorama Eleme Petrochemicals Ltd, Nigeria Agip Oil Co. Ltd, British American Tobacco Marketing, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Stanbic IBC Bank Plc and Lafarge Africa Plc were also listed as top performers.

The FIRS also appreciated the Northern Cables Processing and Manufacturing Limited (NOCACO) and Ikeja Electric Plc for being the most improved in tax filing and VAT compliance, respectively.

In a statement issued by the Executive Chairman, Muhammad Nami on Monday in Abuja, Nami thanked the country’s taxpayers.

He said without them FIRS would not have been able to achieve the feat it recorded in 2021 where it surpassed its tax collection target.

He said that despite the harsh economic conditions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, FIRS crossed the N6 trillion threshold for the first time.

“The FIRS is pleased to celebrate the top performing taxpayers who contributed to its success in 2021.

“The feat recorded by the service was made possible by the uncommon leadership of the President, Muhammadu Buhari, the active support of our supervisory Ministry and the backing of the National Assembly.

“To everyone who contributed to FIRS’ success in 2021, we say thank you, especially, our much esteemed taxpayers.

“They defied the very harsh global economic conditions imposed by the lingering COVID-19 pandemic to produce a heroic performance in tax payment, compliance and support,“ he said.

Nami urged all taxpayers to join hands with the FIRS to make taxation the pivot of the nation’s development and economic growth. (NAN)

