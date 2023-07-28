Firm vows to promote Nigeria’s image through quality products export

By Aderogba- George

Neveah Limited on Friday in Abuja said it would continue to protect Nigeria’s image in the international commodity market by exporting high quality indigenous metals and agricultural products.

This is contained in a statement by the Mr Ibidapo Lawal, Chief Executive Officer of the company (CEO) and Founder, to commemorate the 9th anniversary of the company.

“Our activities have put Nigeria’s commodities on the global map. The country has a bragging right on commodity sector.

“we promise to remain one of the companies to look out for in the commodities, exports, and manufacturing sector,” Lawal said.

He said that in 2022, Neveah was awarded the Best Sectorial Exporters of Solid Minerals by Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

“We have secured UEBT/RA Certification for dried split ginger and are currently in the works for securing the same for hibiscus flower“, he sid.

According to Lawal, the company currently sources and operates from almost all the geopolitical zones in Nigeria, adding that the company has grown from one man business to having over 70 staff.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the company was incorporated with the aim of sourcing indigenous Nigerian products and exporting them at the best rate possible.

In addition to its local market, the company also has presence in 15 countries. (NAN)

