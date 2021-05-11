The Chief Executive Officer, FIT Consult, Mrs Lauretha Aniagolu says the company will invest 130 million US Dollars in the development of a modern lifestyle district in Enugu.

Aniagolu disclosed this on Tuesday during a facility tour of the project site by the executive members of Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council.

The estate developer said that the project would consist of Nigeria’s premier health tourism district made up of 250-bed multi specialty Turkish Hospital and 150-room Hilton Garden Inn.

She said that the estate had a total land size of 1.2 million square metres including service plots, 20km of cement-paved internal roads and would accommodate no fewer than 1000 houses.

“This will be the first time Hilton Hotel will be coming to the entire South-East and South-South regions.

“The facility will also have technology hub, exhibition centre, constant power and light supply among others,” she said.

Aniagolu said that no fewer than 500 workers and 30 local contractors had been engaged since work began at the site.

According to her, there will also be a model Irish Primary School that will serve the education needs of autistic children.

“We are in a joint venture with an Irish Primary School group. It will be a mainstream school where autistic children will have the opportunity to study in the same classroom with normal school children.

“This will make such autistic children to easily overcome their challenges,” she said.

Aniagolu said that children from the host communities would also be given scholarships to study in the school.

She commended the state government for its collaboration with FIT Consult in the project, adding that such partnership was also a job creation strategy.

“For every 100 houses we build here, about 500 jobs are created. If we can get such collaborations from the government, it will not only create jobs but bring up residences for Nigerians,” Aniagolu said.

Responding after the inspection, the Chairman, Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu, said that the royal fathers were satisfied with the project.

Agubuzu commended the state government for providing the enabling environment for the actualisation of the project.

“We are satisfied with the work being done here. This is such that should give joy to indigenes of the state,” he said.

The traditional ruler appealed to Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora to ensure they supported the project by acquiring property in the estate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the estate is located along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

