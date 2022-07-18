Firm promises to boost value of cocoa production in Nigeria

The Outspan Nigeria Limited has promised to create and boost cocoa production in Cross River and the country in general.

The Principal Officer of the firm, Mr Aaron Chibueze, stated this during the inauguration of Cocoa seedlings and shades trees distribution in Ikom, Ikom Local Government Area of Cross River on Sunday.

The distribution of the seedlings which was performed in the presence of government officials, is part of the firm’s Community and Social Responsibility (CSR).

Chibueze explained that the aim of the project was to sustain the organization’s objective to create value for farmers globally and increase their benefits.

“The seedlings we are distributing are the latest variety, reputed for a shorter cultivation period with increased yield.

“We are assuring you that we are committed to helping farmers in areas of their needs while up-taking some of their responsibilities.

“We will assist you in anyway we can to ease your burdens as way of helping your farms to grow.”

Mr Christopher Kudemepo, Outspan Nigeria Limited Operarions Cordinator of CRS, said the firm had also been involved in other projects as part of their corporate responsibilities in communities they operated.

He said that the company had granted scholarships to many farmers’ children, built some social infrastructure in some communities and many other forms of assistance to farmers.

Kudemepo said the distribution of the seedlings was in line with the mandate to boost Cocoa production and called on farmers to raise their cocoa quality through the new variety.

Also, Mr Ejor Bisong, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) who is also a farmer, commended the initiative of the company.

He encouraged farmers to maximise the opportunity to improve on their farm businesses.

On his part, the Special Adviser to Gov. Ben Ayade on Cocoa Development and Control, Dr Oscar Ofuka, said the State Government under Governor Ayade had created an enabling environment for farmers through his agro-industrial policies.

The State Chapter Chairman of Cocoa Farmers Association of Nigeria (CFAN), Ntufam Orji, who commended farmers for their hard work, added that without them, there would be no business in cocoa.

He said the Outspan Nigeria Limited, held farmers in high esteem by giving them ample support to improve their cultivation and assured of CFAN’s continuous assistance.

The event which held at the company’s demonstration farm at Otere, Ikom, attracted farmers from Ikom, Boki, Etung Local Government Areas and stakeholders in the Cocoa farming.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

