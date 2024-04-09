Firm petitions Police over N110m theft by Staff, others

A popular Lagos based private firm – Swisstrade Nigeria Limited has petitioned the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Police Special Fraud Unit over conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretence, conversion and stealing of security and interior doors worth more than N110 million by three members of staff of the company.

The conspirators are one Mr. Ndishika Afamefuna Clinton who is the Chief Security Officer of the company; two police personnel and inspector and a Sergeant; the Warehouse Manager, Mr Lofo Jonathan, a marketer, Mr Lekan Aborishade, Mr Olaonipekun, Mr Owolabi Lasisi Komo and others.

In the petition signed by a director of the company, he explained that, “Mr. Ndishika Afamefuna Clinton was employed as the Chief Security Officer of the company and sometime this year we started noticing missing doors in the warehouse to the sum of N110,000,000 as at the current state of investigation and envisaged to be up to N500,000,000.

“Based on this we started an underground investigation which was revealed by an informant that Mr Ndishika Afamefuna Clinton conspired with police personnel (names withheld) who are the mobile policemen assigned to guard the company and Mr Lofo Jonathan the Warehouse Manager, Mr Lekan Aborishade a Marketer and others, conspired together among themselves and they started stealing and selling security and interior doors to one Mr Olaonipekun with phone number 08024294290, Mr Owolabi Lasisi Komo with phone number 08053012417 the receivers and others.”

He added that “all effort made to go and verify Mr. Ndishika Afamefuna Clinton proved abortive. However, information revealed to me that the stolen doors had been sold, and he converted the money to his accounts in various banks, alongside the account of the above listed accomplices.

“Sir it is on this promise I am soliciting to your crime fighting platform to cause an in-depth investigation into this fraudulent activities of these syndicates who specialize in the stealing of my doors worth over N110,000.000.00 and N70,000,000.00 per security and interior doors for possible recovery of any stolen doors and to bring them to justice so as to serve as a deterrent to others.”

Swisstrade is a major player and responsible corporate citizen with a topnotch record in the national economy. It is also a corporate social responsibility giant that has been extending the same gesture to its teeming members of staff, and these conspirators are among the biggest beneficiaries of the company’s generosity

It was gathered that during preliminary investigations, the accused persons have made confessional statements about the allegations leveled against them.

There are videos seen by NEWSDIARYONLINE where the suspects faced thorough interrogation.