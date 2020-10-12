Firm laments plight of indigenous companies in Oil and Gas sector

Appreciable progress in the legal and regulatory framework to promote Nigerians’ participation in the oil and gas business notwithstanding, indigenous firms still face uphill tasks in participating in the business, an indigenous firm has declared.

Mr Shedrack Ogboru, the Managing Director of the firm told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa on Monday that foreigners still dominated the business in spite of concerted efforts by the Federal Government to encourage Nigerians’ participation.

He expressed regret that international oil companies still made the business uncompetitive for Nigerians even after dominating the scene for more than 60 years.

He cited an example of his company’s “frustration’’ by the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG), which refused to settle a N95m obligation on a contract it performed satisfactorily.

He said that the debt was a ploy to force the local firm into bankruptcy alleging that its base at the NLNG premise in Bonny Island in Rivers had been destroyed by the host company.