Fires razes shops, rooms in Ilorin

Property worth millions of naira were, on Thursday, destroyed by an early morning inferno, which occurred at Ita-Ama in llorin West local government area of Kwara.

The fire, which destroyed five shops and some rooms, lasted over three hours.

It took some fire fighters from the state Fire Service over two hours to put out the raging fire.

Some of the residents of the area, who spoke with NAN at the scene of the incident, said they could not ascertain what triggered the fire.

They said that they had made frantic efforts to put out the fire before the arrival of the fire fighters.

Some of the items destroyed by the inferno included sets of computer, electronic gadgets, electrical fittings, printers and clothing materials, among others.

The owner of one of the affected shops and rooms, Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Aladie, said that he lost N250,000 cash and valuables worth N2.2 million to the inferno.

He appealed to the state government and well-spirited individuals and organisations to come to his aid, as he had lost all he had to the fire.

The Director of the state fire service, Mr Abdulwaheed Yakub, attributed the fire to electric spark in one of the shops, when power was restored.

He advised the residents of the state to always put off all electrical appliances whenever they were not in use. (NAN)