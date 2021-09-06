Firemen rescue 60-year-old man trapped in well in Kano

The Kano State has rescued a 60- old man, Adamu Manjo, trapped in a well at Dandishe Quarters in Dala Area of the state.

Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, the Public Officer (PRO) of the service, stated  this in a statement  he signed and released  to newsmen on Monday in Kano.

Abdullahi explained in the that the incident happened on Monday morning.

received a distress call from one Zakari Abdulkadir at about 10:02 a.m., and immediately; we  sent our rescue team to the scene at about 10:11a.m,.” he said.

He said that Manjo was  hired  by one Abubakar Shehu-Musa to dig sand for him he got trapped in the well.

Abdullahi added that the victim was brought from the well alive and had  been handed over to  Alhaji Abubakar Shehu-Musa of Dandishe Quarters. (NAN)

