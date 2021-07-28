Firearm Possession: Court remands jobless men to correctional centre

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court. on Wednesday remanded two unemployed men Tobilola Akeem, 27. and Saheed Akanbi, 32, to Kirikiri Correctional Center, for allegedly possessing a locally made gun.

two defendants are both unemployed and live in an uncomplicated building in Ikorodu area of  Lagos.

They are being tried for conspiracy, unlawful possession of firearms and being in an unlawful secret society.

prosecutor, ASP Clifford Ogu, told court that offences were committed on April 16, at Itamaga roundabout, Ikorodu.

Ogu that defendants, and some other at large boarded a bus, and on arriving at bus stop, they refused to pay the conductor and an argument ensued.

The prosecutor also told the court that it was during the scuffle that ensued a locally made pistol and dagger fell out of the defendants bags.

He said passengers and other members of the public were able to apprehend the defendants the help of the police men stationed at the area.

Ogu said that when questioned, they could give a satisfactory explanation on how they got those weapons.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravene sections 2, 297, 312 and 411 of the criminal law of , 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs S.K. Matepo, refused to listen to the defendants’ plea and ordered that they be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional .

Matepo adjourned the case Aug. 6, for Director of Public Prosecution’s advice. (NAN)

