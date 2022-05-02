Fire Service urges lawmakers to view provision of fire-fighting station as good governance

The Enugu State Fire Service, on Sunday urged lawmakers and political office holders to see the provision of fire-fighting/rescue stations, vehicles and other equipment as part of good governance.

The state’s Chief Fire and Rescue Officer, Chief Okwudiri Ohaa, made the call during a press briefing on International Fire-fighters Day 2022 and proposed honouring Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for “His Giant Collaboration with Enugu State Fire Service”.

The International Fire-fighters Day, which is celebrated worldwide every May 4, is meant to honour firefighters and outstanding personalities that have contributed to fire prevention and other humanitarian rescues.

Ohaa said that lawmakers, both at the Federal and state levels should provide fire stations and other requirements as part of their constituency projects to better protect their people against avoidable losses.

According to him, Federal and state governments cannot carry the issue of citizens’ safety alone. The contributions of lawmakers and political office holders in communities or council areas on provision of fire stations can avail much in any area.

“We are calling on estate developers to incorporate the provision of functional fire stations to social amenities in estates; while the fire service will assist in managing the facilities for the benefit of the people living in such estates and neighbouring communities.

“The service also appeals to corporate organizations and philanthropists to invest in building fire stations.

“We also want council authorities to build fire stations and invest in buying some fire engines as this will greatly assist the people and safeguard their belongings and other valuables.

“We are gradually moving from fire intervention to an era of massive awareness and consciousness on fire and other safety incidents.

“It will be ideal that our people get prepared and having the necessary equipment and know-how to tackle fire or rescue incidents at there formative stages,” he said.

On the celebration, Ohaa said that the state Fire Service would be honouring Gov. Ugwuanyi for re-tooling the service and ensuring that its capacity and capability are expanded to meet 21st century challenges.

He noted that the governor had uplifted the fire service in terms of human capital and provision of modern fire-fighting equipment and vehicles.

“The governor has employed high-level manpower and engineers for the service. These include 31 graduates, including five engineers, one of which is the present Chief Fire Officer.

“He established five new ultra-modern fire stations across the three senatorial zones of the state after 56 years of utter neglect and release of funds for training and re-training of the fire-fighters, and sponsored the state Chief Fire Officer to the Fire Service College Motern in Mash, London, United Kingdom, for further training and studies on fire-fighting and rescue operations.

“He also approved the advancement/conversion of 27 firemen from the fireman cadre to officers and superintendent cadres after the affected personnel were stagnant in the fireman cadre since 2011/2014 when they were due for advancements and conversion.

“Gov. Ugwuanyi is the first governor in Nigeria to install various types and sizes of fire extinguishers in all the major markets and other fire-prone locations.

“For the first time in the history of Enugu State Fire Service, Gov. Ugwuanyi provided Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for safety of all the fire-fighters in the state, among others,” he added. (NAN)

