Fire service to train FCT VIO officers on fire safety, prevention

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Fire Service said it planned to train operational officers of the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) in Abuja on how to tackle emergency road fire accidents.

The Acting Director FCT Fire Service, Mr Sani Saudu, said this during a courtesy visit to FCT VIO, according to a statement by VIO Public Relations Officer, Mr Kalu Emetu, on Monday.

Saudu said it was important for VIO operations officers to be trained on how to prevent and tackle car fire when it occurred before the arrival of the firefighters to the scene.