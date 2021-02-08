Fire service to train FCT VIO officers on fire safety, prevention

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Fire Service said it planned to train operational officers of the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) in Abuja on how to tackle emergency road fire accidents.
The Acting Director FCT Fire Service, Mr Sani Saudu, said this during a courtesy visit to FCT VIO, according to a statement by VIO Public Relations Officer, Mr Kalu Emetu, on Monday.
Saudu said it was important for VIO operations officers to be trained on how to prevent and tackle car fire when it occurred before the arrival of the firefighters to the scene.
He assured the agency that would provide firefighting equipment at strategic safety positions within the premises of the directorate.
According to him, collaborating with the FCT VIO will enable the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) achieve a safe environment, thereby gain the confidence of residents.
He noted that the two agencies served as mediators between the FCTA and the people on safety matters.
In his Remarks, Mr Wadata Bodinga, Director, FCT VIO, said the two organisations shared a common goal of ensuring the safety of lives and property within the territory.
“We are pursuing a common goal and we must make it happen on our roads, homes, offices, churches, mosques etc,” he said.
Bodinga represented by Mr Usman Yahaya, Director, Administrative Department, said the training of VIO officers on fire safety would help address any emergency car fire when officers were in line of duty. (NAN)
